No drones over BJP chief Amit Shah's Kolkata rally; TMC put 'leave Bengal' posters

Kolkata Police denied BJP permission to fly drones over party president Amit Shah's rally at Mayo Road in central Kolkata on Saturday.

Published: 11th August 2018 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police denied BJP permission to fly drones over party president Amit Shah's rally at Mayo Road in central Kolkata on Saturday citing security reasons whereas ruling Trinamool Congress put up 'BJP leave Bengal' posters all along the way to the rally site.

Reacting to Kolkata Police's denial of permission to fly drones at Amit Shah's rally, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said: "We are surprised that they gave permission to hold the rally at least. Earlier, they had denied even that. There is no rule of law I West Bengal. There is only Mamata Banerjee's black law."

Amit Shah is expected to rake up the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) issue during his speech on Saturday and speak in favour of implementation of NRC in West Bengal, sources revealed. He will reach Dumdum airport on Friday night. On the other hand, after the tent collapse at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Collegiate Grounds in Midnapore town of Paschim Medinipur district last month, BJP changed the decorator for Amit Shah's event and awarded the contract to a different Kolkata-based decorator.

The structures have also been checked by PWD engineers. More than 500 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) cadres are expected to be managing the crowd in the event on Saturday. BJP leader Mukul Roy hit out at Mamata Banerjee over NRC issue and criticised Trinamool Congress for putting up TMC posters at the rally site.

"Mamata Banerjee is the most hated person in West Bengal today. To divert attention of the people, she is playing gimmicks in Assam. This (putting up of TMC posters in BJP rally site) is reminiscent of CPM rule," he said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the final draft of NRC alleging that most of the 40 lakh people whose names have not been included in the list are Bengalis and called the exercise as 'Bangali Khedao (Push out Bengalis) campaign.

