Home Cities Kolkata

Independence Day: Mamata Banerjee unfurls Tricolour, given guard of honour by police

The flag hoisting by Mamata Banerjee was followed by the parade by different police wings including the recently raised 'Winners' women police contingent and a personnel of the Odisha Police.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today unfurled the national Tricolour on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day and took salute from a Kolkata Police contingent during a guard of honour.

The Independence Day function on Red Road was marked by display of colourful tableaux themed on several schemes and campaigns of the state government.

Besides the 'Kanyashree', 'Khadya Sathi', 'Sabuj Sathi' and other schemes and 'Safe Drive Save Life' campaign, the 'Unity in Diversity' theme was also highlighted in the tableaux.

The flag hoisting by the chief minister was followed by parade by different police wings including the recently raised 'Winners' women police contingent and a personnel of the Odisha Police.

Children from schools in Darjeeling hills, and remote Purulia and Sunderbans presented cultural programmes.

Banerjee's ministerial colleagues and representatives of different consulates in the city were present at the programme.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi greeted the people on the occasion of Independence day and called for building a vibrant and prosperous India.

Tripathi, in a message, said "We will never forget the tremendous sacrifice made by the freedom fighters and this is the occasion to pledge to defend the sovereignty of our land and work for national integrity." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Independence Day in Kolkata  Kolkata Police West Bengal Chief Minister Keshari Nath Tripathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps