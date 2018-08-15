Independence Day: Mamata Banerjee unfurls Tricolour, given guard of honour by police

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today unfurled the national Tricolour on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day and took salute from a Kolkata Police contingent during a guard of honour.

The Independence Day function on Red Road was marked by display of colourful tableaux themed on several schemes and campaigns of the state government.

Besides the 'Kanyashree', 'Khadya Sathi', 'Sabuj Sathi' and other schemes and 'Safe Drive Save Life' campaign, the 'Unity in Diversity' theme was also highlighted in the tableaux.

The flag hoisting by the chief minister was followed by parade by different police wings including the recently raised 'Winners' women police contingent and a personnel of the Odisha Police.

Children from schools in Darjeeling hills, and remote Purulia and Sunderbans presented cultural programmes.

Banerjee's ministerial colleagues and representatives of different consulates in the city were present at the programme.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi greeted the people on the occasion of Independence day and called for building a vibrant and prosperous India.

Tripathi, in a message, said "We will never forget the tremendous sacrifice made by the freedom fighters and this is the occasion to pledge to defend the sovereignty of our land and work for national integrity."