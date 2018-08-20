Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal government promoting renewable energy sources: CM Mamata Banerjee

On the National Renewable Energy Day, Banerjee made a reference to 'Aloshree', a scheme taken up by her government to fit solar panels in all government offices and educational institutions.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is drawing up several schemes for the promotion of solar power and other sources of renewable energy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said.

On the National Renewable Energy Day, Banerjee made a reference to 'Aloshree', a scheme taken up by her government to fit solar panels in all government offices and educational institutions.

"Today is #NationalRenewableEnergyDay. Our State Govt is drawing up major schemes for the promotion of solar power & other sources of renewable energy like tidal power in #Bangla," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"One such scheme is 'Aaloshree' under which roofs of all government offices & schools are being fitted with solar panels. NationalRenewableEnergyDay," she added.

The National Renewable Energy Day, also called Akshay Urja diwas and celebrated on August 20 every year, is an awareness campaign on the developments of renewable energy in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Renewable energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony