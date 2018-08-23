Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal: One killed, two injured in explosion at Trinamool Congress party office

The explosion took place at around 10 am.

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

The explosion took place at around 10 am.

By PTI

WEST MIDNAPORE: One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in an explosion at a Trinamool Congress office at Makrampur in the district, official sources here said.

The identity of the deceased and the injured was not immediately known, they said. The explosion took place at around 10 am.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the area. The sources said it was also not known whether a crude bomb had exploded or a gas cylinder inside the party office led to the incident.

Pradyut Ghosh, TMC MLA of Narayangarh, said that the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained till noon and the police were looking into it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TMC office blast TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 