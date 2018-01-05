KOLKATA: In a first in West Bengal, sex racket of an alleged follower of rape convict Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was busted in Burra Bazaar area of Kolkata on Friday.

However, the accused ‘godman’ Pramod Singhania escaped through a tunnel which he created to slip through during possibilities of police raids. Clothes were found covering the entrance of the wooden door of the tunnel.

Elaborate arrangements including 25 cabins and a tunnel were found at the residence of the accused which was raided by the police after local residents lodged a complaint against Singhania at Burra Bazar police station on Friday. Besides, a tape recorder playing religious chants were also recovered.

Police have started an investigation and launched a manhunt for the absconding accused.

“He used to wear 20 rings in 10 fingers and visit temples 7-8 times every day. But, he had kept many women to work in his house. Also, many young men used to visit his house every day. When we demanded answers, he told that he was a follower of Baba Ram Rahim and had connections with local goons,” said local resident Rakesh Sharma.

However, this is not the first time that West Bengal is in news over connections with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The Dera chief had planned to make Darjeeling the eastern headquarters of his organisation and accordingly bought a piece of land to build a palatial ashram in 2012. He had frequented the hill town several times between 2009 and 2012 to garner followers.