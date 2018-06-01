Wife dies mysteriously, husband and his brother arrested in Kolkata

By UNI

KOLKATA: Husband Mriganka Roy has been arrested after his wife Payal (32) was found dead at her Bansdroni residence in south Kolkata, hours after she had a telephonic conversation with her mother in North 24 Parganas, Netaji Nagar station investigating the mysterious death said today.

Payal Chakraborty, a resident of Shaymnagar of North 24 Parganas, tied the nuptial knot some 17 months ago with Mriganka Roy, a resident of Bansdroni.

She had often complained to her parents of torture from the in-laws, including the elder brother of her husband.

The victim's father Swapan Chakraborty told police that they used to receive calls from their daughter regarding torture, including physical assaults for the past few months.

He said even his wife got a phone call from the victim two hours before her death on Thursday. The mother-in-law was evading arrest.

Police arrested the husband and his elder brother after the parents alleged that their daughter was murdered. The body was sent for post-mortem.