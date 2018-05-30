Soldier dies of suspected Nipah virus infection in Kolkata

By IANS

KOLKATA: A soldier has died of suspected Nipah virus infection, a Defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Seenu Prasad, who hails from Kerala and posted at the Eastern Command headquarters Fort William, was admitted to the Command Hospital here on May 20 and passed away on May 25, the spokesman said.

Prasad had been on a month's leave to Kerala before rejoining duty on May 13.

His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not.

"Till such time the report from the NIV in Pune is received it cannot be confirmed whether it was a case of Nipah virus or not," the spokesman said.