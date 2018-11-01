Home Cities Kolkata

Under-trial prisoner cuts off his private part with blade 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: An under-trial prisoner cut off his private part with a blade in his cell at Medinipur Prison in West Bengal on Wednesday night. The victim is critical and admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

The prison authorities were alerted at around 1 am on Wednesday night when they heard groaning sounds from the cell of under-trial prisoner Mukunda Dolui, a 38-year-old resident of Chandrakona Town in Paschim Medinipur district who is undergoing trial for the unnatural death of a woman of his family.

On checking the 7B cell of the prisoner, Dolui was seen writhing on the ground in pain in a pool of blood. On helping him get up from the floor, they found his trousers were drenched in blood around the zip.

After being admitted to Medinipur Hospital, doctors found that the prisoner had cut off his private part with a blade which has caused massive loss of blood. Even after surgery at the hospital, blood loss could not be stopped because of which he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. However, his condition is not stable even there.

Though police are still clueless over why the prisoner cut off his private part with a blade, they suspect that depression due to the trial may be a reason.

The incident has also posed security threat to other prisoners bringing forth the question as to how could an under-trial prison smuggle a blade inside the high-security prison. An investigation into the case has been launched. West Bengal's lone Islamic State member Mohammad Masiruddin alias Abu Musa slashed the neck of guard Govindo Chandra Dey with a long iron nail and hit his head with a brick at Alipore Central Jail in Kolkata in December last year. ends//

