Kolkata: 'Rosogolla Day' to be celebrated at Misti Hub on Wednesday

By UNI

KOLKATA: November 14 is a special day for every sweet-loving Bengali. On this day last year Bengal's Rosogolla got the Geographic Identification (GI) tag, signifying the uniqueness of its heritage.

On the occasion, Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is organising a function at the Misti Hub in Newtown.

There will be a discussion on the heritage and historicity of the rosogolla in which a noted historian will be taking part, besides other experts.

It may be mentioned that Misti Hub has already turned out to be a big attraction for people from all over Kolkata, and outside too.

It has become a cultural point where musical programmes and discussions on the history of Bengali sweets are held frequently.