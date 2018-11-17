Kolkata's tallest building 'The 42' catches fire, no casualties yet

By Online Desk

A fire broke out at Kolkata's tallest building 'The 42'. The 60-storey under-construction building is located on the Chowringhee road in South Kolkata. No casualties have been reported yet.

According to a Hindustan Times report, three fire engines were dispatched to douse the flames. The flames have spread to the 8th and 9th floor of the building.

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at 'The 42', an under-construction skyscraper in Kolkata. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties or loss to property reported yet. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/a9uRKeZiaP — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018

The building is a 879-feet structure accommodating 63 floors and has been under construction since 2008.

Fires have become a common occurence in the city, recently Park Street's Apeejay House caught on fire, though there were no casualties.

Kolkata mayor and fire services minister Sovan Chatterjee was quoted saying that mostly the sparks from welding prompted the fire.