Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee resigns

By IANS

KOLKATA: Days after stepping down from West Bengal Fire and Housing Ministry, Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post of the city municipal corporation.

"He has sent his resignation through a representative," Kolkata Municipal Corporation Chairperson Mala Roy told reporters here.

Asked about the reasons cited by Chatterjee for his resignation, she declined to make any comment.

"The (Trinamool Congress) party will decide the next course of actions. A detailed information on future course of action will be announced after the councillors' meeting to be held in the evening," she said.

Chatterjee on Tuesday resigned from Mamata Banerjee-led government and he was asked to step down from Mayor's post by the party supremo.

He had previously lost the Environment portfolio to fellow Trinamool Congress leader Subhendu Adhikari. He was also removed from the position of party's South 24 Parganas district President.

Chatterjee, once one of Banerjee's most trusted lieutenants, reportedly fell from grace after disputes with his wife became public earlier this year.