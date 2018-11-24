Home Cities Kolkata

Centre-West Bengal clash over 'imposed' East-West Corridor metro rakes

The state government came to know about the Centre's proposal at a recent meeting held in Delhi and have decided to write to the railway ministry opposing the proposal, sources revealed.

Published: 24th November 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Kolkata Metro. | AFP

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal state government led by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are again at loggerheads over Centre's alleged 'imposition' of metro rail rakes from a particular facility for the ongoing East-West Corridor of the Kolkata Metro.

The state government has expressed displeasure over the Centre's proposal to use metro rail rakes made by Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) as opposed to Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) which supplied the first lot of coaches to Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL) for the Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan route of East-West Corridor phase.

The state government came to know about the Centre's proposal at a recent meeting held in Delhi and have decided to write to the railway ministry opposing the proposal, sources revealed. The State's opposition to the ICF-made rakes come from bitter experience in handling and maintenance of four ICF-made AC rakes for the north-south Kolkata Metro link. The ICF-made rakes are reportedly lying idle since last year.

For the East-West Corridor, KMRCL had placed an order for 14 six-car rakes to BEML, of which it has received five rakes which are undergoing trials at the completed stretch of East-West Corridor between Salt Lake Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium.

However, ICF general manager Sudhanshu Mani told media that the ministry has asked them to build only a prototype for the East-West Corridor and they would soon hold a meeting with KMRCL officials to seek their approval.

TAGS
Bharat Earth Movers Limited Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kolkata Metro

Comments(1)

  • Mp
    we have already known the really extremely horrible quality of ICP trains.. our present systems has 3-4 rakes lying idle for 2 years almost! we do not want any more delays due to poor quality of rakes any more.. whay not Patna/Varanasi/Hyderabad metro try out the ICF and then we may reconsider!
    3 days ago reply
