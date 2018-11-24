Centre-West Bengal clash over 'imposed' East-West Corridor metro rakes

Aishik Chanda By

KOLKATA: West Bengal state government led by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are again at loggerheads over Centre's alleged 'imposition' of metro rail rakes from a particular facility for the ongoing East-West Corridor of the Kolkata Metro.

The state government has expressed displeasure over the Centre's proposal to use metro rail rakes made by Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) as opposed to Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) which supplied the first lot of coaches to Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL) for the Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan route of East-West Corridor phase.

The state government came to know about the Centre's proposal at a recent meeting held in Delhi and have decided to write to the railway ministry opposing the proposal, sources revealed. The State's opposition to the ICF-made rakes come from bitter experience in handling and maintenance of four ICF-made AC rakes for the north-south Kolkata Metro link. The ICF-made rakes are reportedly lying idle since last year.

For the East-West Corridor, KMRCL had placed an order for 14 six-car rakes to BEML, of which it has received five rakes which are undergoing trials at the completed stretch of East-West Corridor between Salt Lake Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium.

However, ICF general manager Sudhanshu Mani told media that the ministry has asked them to build only a prototype for the East-West Corridor and they would soon hold a meeting with KMRCL officials to seek their approval.