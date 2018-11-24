Firing at West Bengal state secretariat; none hurt

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna witnessed a firing incident on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when the gun of constable Shashanka Bhushan Mondal accidentally went off during change of duty on Saturday morning. However, no one was hurt in the incident and the bullet hit the bunker at the entrance of the building.

Police have registered a suo motu case against the constable. Police have launched an investigation and are checking the CCTV footage.

The incident has spread panic among employees and visitors to Nabanna, which houses the Chief Minister's Office among major departments of the state government.