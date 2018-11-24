Train runs over bridge for two km without engine in Bengal

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The state could have witnessed a major mishap after 21 coaches of Assam-bound 22501 Bengaluru-New Tinsukia weekly superfast express covered a distance of 2 km after getting detached from the engine and finally stopping over a railway bridge over Mujnai river near Madarihat in Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Thursday. The train was running at over 60 kmph during the detachment and seeing a lone speeding engine caused panic among local residents and they alerted the train driver.

However, this was not the end. Soon after the coupling, the coaches again detached from the train at Assam Railgate near Alipurduar town and halted near a railway crossing, thus blocking traffic for over three hours before the coupling was repaired again.

Though no one was injured in the incident, it caused a major hue and cry among the local residents and passengers who raised concerns over the safety of the passengers and the residents of the areas through which trains pass.

The coaches had detached from the engine twice earlier in Bihar during its run from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. Following the incident, Alipurduar Railway Users' Consultant Committee questioned the railway authorities as to why safety measures were not taken despite the coaches getting detached from the engine twice in Bihar.

They blamed the railway authorities of negligence and are mooting to inform about the incident to the Railway Board. However, authorities at the Northeast Frontier Railway's Alipurduar division have refused to term the incident as major. "I cannot elaborate what happened outside of Alipurduar division. But, the coaches got detached from the engine twice in Alipurduar division after hose coupling connecting the two got detached and it took some time to do the coupling," said Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager Chandrabhir Raman.

Memories are still afresh among citizens how 61 people died and 143 were injured after a local train ploughed through a crowd watching the burning of a Ravana effigy near Joda Phatak in Amritsar in Punjab just last month.