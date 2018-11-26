Home Cities Kolkata

Man deboarded, arrested after 'joking' about terrorist on plane in Kolkata

A co-passenger saw the 22-year-old texting about a terrorist being on the plane which was headed to Mumbai

Published: 26th November 2018 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By Online Desk

A 21-year-old man on a Mumbai-bound flight was detained by CISF officials at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after a co-passenger saw him texting about a terrorist being on the plane. The man who claimed that he was joking was later handed over to local police.

According to a Times of India report, Jogen Poddar, a resident of Kolkata, had boarded Jet Airways flight 9W 472 with 4-5 friends. After he was seated, he covered his face with a handkerchief and started texting when a co-passenger who didn't know him happened to glance through a message which read 'Terrorist on flight. I destroy women’s hearts'.

"When the passenger informed the cabin crew, who in turn informed the pilot, the pilot alerted us and the CISF, who quickly apprehended the man before the flight took off," said a senior security official.

Poddar was offloaded from the aircraft with his baggage which was searched. The flight, which was carrying 160 passengers, finally took off without him after a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata airport terror threat Bomb scare Kolkata Mumbai flight Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: How food connects these Middle East refugees living in Delhi
What is Brahmanical Patriarchy?
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 26, 1947
Queen Cheerleader Rakhi Sawant during the launch of ICL Indian cheerleading squad, ICL Zeebras in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Here are some rare snaps of the controversial Bollywood actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp