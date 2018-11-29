Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata mall faces social media fury for barring woman from breastfeeding

The mother, Abhilasha Arup Das Adhikari, took to Facebook to express her experience, stating she was asked "not to do home chores" in the shopping centre.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

breastfeeding.

Express Illustration.

By Online Desk

A mall in Kolkata faced backlash on social media after it barred a woman from breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby on November 27. 

The mother, Abhilasha Arup Das Adhikari, took to Facebook to express her experience, stating she was asked "not to do home chores" in the shopping centre.

She wrote on the Facebook page of the South City Mall that there was "no place to breastfeed" and that the "staff at the mall had suggested that she feed her baby in the toilet". She described the idea as "disgusting" and gave the mall a poor rating.

However, it is the response of the shopping centre that has irked netizens across India. Replying to her allegations, the centre replied, "funny you found this to be an issue".

The mall later issued an apology claiming to have a feeding and changing room for babies on every floor. The Vice President of the mall, Manmohan Bagri said that the response to Das Adhikari was posted by an employee of a social media agency that managed their Facebook page. "The rude and aggressive reply was posted without our consent. We have removed the agency," said to TOI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
breastfeeding South City Mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp