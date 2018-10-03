Home Cities Kolkata

Nagerbazar explosion in Kolkata: Case registered against unknown persons

Samples have been collected from the spot and forensic tests are being conducted to ascertain what type of material was used in the blast in Nagerbazar.

Published: 03rd October 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata blast

Bomb disposal squad personnel inspect a low-intensity explosion in front of a multi-storey building in Nagerbazar area at Kazipara in Kolkata Tuesday Oct 2 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A suo motu case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with Tuesday's explosion in Nagerbazar area of the city that left a boy dead and nine others injured, an official said Wednesday.

Samples have been collected from the spot and forensic tests are being conducted to ascertain what type of material was used in the blast in Nagerbazar.

"We have started a suo motu case against unknown persons in this case. Strict action will be taken as per law against those found guilty," an officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI.

"CCTV footage from neighbouring shops as well as those from the traffic police are being checked. Locals of the neighbourhood have also been asked to come over for a round of questioning for our probe," the police official said.

Inputs from locals could be vital and help in identifying those behind the blast, the police officer said.

Asked if the explosion could have been a fallout of internal squabbles in the ruling Trinamool Congress, as has been alleged by the BJP, the police officer said it is difficult to infer such things at this stage since no arrests have been made in the case so far.

"We have not been able to identify anybody responsible for this mishap. And it is very difficult to say whether he belongs to any particular political outfit or not. Our investigation is at a very early stage and nothing conclusive can be drawn now," the officer said.

Police have described Tuesday's blast as a low-intensity one that occurred outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of a building which houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality chairman and Trinamool Congress leader Panchu Roy.

The ruling party has held the BJP responsible for the blast and alleged that it was targeted at Roy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagerbazar Blast Kolkata Blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur