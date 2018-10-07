Surge of inductees into BJP in West Bengal, says Mukul Roy

By PTI

KOLKATA: Several people from other parties, a large number of them from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), have been joining the BJP, senior leader Mukul Roy said on Sunday.

After inducting two local TMC and Congress leaders into the BJP along with over 1,300 followers at the party's state headquarters here, Roy said, "Almost everyday, activists from other parties are coming to the fold of the BJP. There is an upsurge in people coming to BJP to fight the misrule of TMC".

Roy said that the new recruits have given a major organisational boost to the party for the Maheshtala Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district and the BJP will be able to fight the TMC in every booth of the segment in the next polls.