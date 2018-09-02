Charred body of four-year-old girl found in Kolkata manhole

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A charred dead body of a footpath-dwelling four-year-old girl was found inside a manhole in north Kolkata on Saturday, sparking tension among the local residents.

Neighbouring footpath dwellers said that a one-eyed man had kidnapped the girl in the wee hours of Wednesday after which the parents had lodged a police complaint at Ultadanga police station. The neighbours suspect that the child might have been raped and then killed.

Her body was discovered by a watchman on Saturday morning after stench was emanating from the manhole. On inspection, he saw hairs of the dead body and informed the police, sources revealed.

The body has been sent for postmortem at RG Kar Hospital and police are interrogating the parents of the child and the neighbouring footpath dwellers.