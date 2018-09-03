Home Cities Kolkata

RBI employees' two-day mass leave programme deferred 

The forum had threatened that if the issue lingers then they would resort to flash strike for two days.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo used for representation (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The two-day mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 called by the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) has been deferred after discussion with the bank management, the union said Monday.

"Consequent to series of meeting between top management of Reserve Bank of India with unions, the forum has decided to defer the pragramme of mass causual leave scheduled on September 4 and 5 to first week of January, 2019 in response to the bank's request to give some more time to resolve the demands," a UFRBOE statement said.

The mass casual leave programme was likely to have paralysed operations of the central bank and other major lenders across the country.

UFRBOE had called the mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 demanding an option for contributory provident fund (CPF) retainers to switch over to pension scheme, and grant of additional provident fund (APF) to those recruited in the bank from 2012.

The forum had threatened that if the issue lingers then they would resort to flash strike for two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI employees strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India