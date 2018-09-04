Home Cities Kolkata

Day before West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's visit to Darjeeling, tantric act at Roshan Giri's house

While lemon and sindoor was found at the entrance of the house, red imprints of palms were found all over the walls of the entrance.

Published: 04th September 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

The tantric acts done at the doorstep of GJM general secretary Roshan Giri's residence in Darjeeling. (Photo |EPS)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day before the four-day visit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Darjeeling Hills for laying the foundation stone of the first-ever university in the hills, tantric activities were done at the door of absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri and a threat letter issued to him in Darjeeling on Monday.

While lemon and sindoor was found at the entrance of the house, red imprints of palms were found all over the walls of the entrance.-"The way you and your party expelled Subhash Ghising (Gorkha National Liberation Front founder) from the hills, the circle has come round and you and your leaders are out of hills now. If you try to enter the hills, your house would be burnt down and you may be killed,-" a letter signed by 'Darjeeling public' was found at the spot.

Issuing a statement after the incident, Roshan Giri demanded that the matter be investigated by the state government or the central government and protection be accorded to his old mother living in the house.-"I do not believe tantric activities but this act had a profound psychological effect on my old mother. I request police to initiate a suo motu case and take it to the court. I request state government or central government to initiate a probe into the matter as I have been threatened to be killed and my house burnt down,-" he said.

Without naming anyone, he added, "this incident shows that they have taken the help of tantric out of desperation after failing to sell our land (proposed Gorkhaland). When they could not defeat me in argument, they are threatening to kill me. Previously, false cases were slapped against me and my name was removed from voter's list.

They made my family homeless and threatened my mother after finding her alone at home. They did not leave any stone unturned to divide the people but finding them solidly in favour of statehood, they are now taking desperate measures of using tantric against me".

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began her four-day tour of Darjeeling hills on Monday evening. She would stay the night at Siliguri and leave for Darjeeling on Tuesday morning where she would attend a meeting of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. On Wednesday, she would lay the foundation stone for Darjeeling's first ever university at Mungpoo.

She would return to Kolkata on September 6. It is being speculated that it may discussed at the GTA meeting -- attended by Board of Administrators chairman Binay Tamang and vice-chairman Anit Thapa - whether Trinamool Congress candidate would be put up at the Lok Sabha elections in Darjeeling constituency next year. BJP MP S S Ahluwalia is the incumbent MP in the constituency.

However, TMC's assessment says that Ahluwalia's absence from Darjeeling during the 104-day agitation last year has dipped his popularity in the constituency.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roshan Giri Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India