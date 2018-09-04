Kolkata's 40-year-old Majherhat bridge collapses, several feared trapped 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two years after Posta flyover collapse claimed 27 lives in north Kolkata, at least five persons are feared dead and many feared trapped under Majherhat bridge over Diamond Harbour road in south Kolkata which collapsed at around 4.43 pm on Tuesday.

During the incident, one minibus and at least five cars and several two-wheelers were on the bridge. The incident occurred after heavy rains in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Local residents first started the rescue operation after which a National Disaster Response Force, Kolkata Police team and at least 12 fire extinguisher engines were dispatched to the area. An Army Engineer team has also reached the spot.

"We have seen many two-wheeler commuters being trapped under the bridge. Apart from police the locals are also working in the rescue operation," a local said.

Municipal affairs and urban development minister Firhad Hakim and Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee rushed to the spot. "Till now we have not found anyone dead. But we are checking whether anyone is trapped beneath the structure. Several people have been injured and hospitalised. Our prime concern is to rescue people. The investigation into the incident can be done later. It was a 40-year-old bridge built by Kolkata Port Trust," said Hakim.

The injured have been sent to SSKM Hospital. Speaking on the issue from Darjeeling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Steps are being taken to for rescue and relief operations. Our prime concern is to rescue the lives of the people. The state government will bear the costs of the treatment of the injured people. We have not yet received any news of death. The cause of the collapse would be investigated later."

"On the number of casualties feared touching five, she said: "We do not have any confirmed number of deaths in the incident but we are looking into it." "I have to cut short my trip but cannot go today as it would take four hours to reach Siliguri and there are no flights to Kolkata now. I will make alternative arrangements," she added.