Bengali actress Payel Chakrabarty found hanging in Siliguri hotel

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 37-year-old Bengali actress Payel Chakrabarty, whose Bengali movie 'Kelo' is slated to be released soon, was found hanging in a hotel in Siliguri on Thursday morning.

According to hotel staff, the actress had on Wednesday evening asked them not to let anyone disturb her and wake her up in the morning as she was slated to visit Sikkim.

However, the hotel staff heard her voice in heated arguments over the phone on Wednesday night. When the hotel staff went to call her on Thursday morning, she did not respond. When the hotel staff opened the room with the master key, they found her hanging by the ceiling.

Her mobile phone has not been found from the room. Preliminary investigation has found the case to be suicide. It has been learnt that the actress was married in 2006 and took up acting in 2015 after which she became detached from her nine-year-old son and husband.

Her husband filed a divorce suit the same year and stayed with their son in his apartment in Tollygunge in south Kolkata while Payel stayed at her flat in New Garia, both in southern fringes of the city.

The actress' father Pranab Guha said that her daughter was depressed over the divorce suit and was fighting for the custody of her son. -"However, I do not hold my son-in-law responsible for her death,-" he said. The actress was a well-known face in TV serials 'Chokher Tara Tui' and 'Rupayan'.