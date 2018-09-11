Home Cities Kolkata

Seven Trinamool workers, accused of bomb explosion at their party office in Birbhum arrested

Police during day-night raids after the blast arrested seven TMC workers, accused of their involvement in the explosion.

Published: 11th September 2018

By UNI

SURI: At least seven West Bengal ruling Trinamool Congress workers, accused of their connection in bomb explosion at the party office at Kankortalla under Birbhum district, have been arrested, police said today.

The regional single-story brick-built TMC party office at an isolated area of Borwa village under Kankortalla flattened following a massive explosion around 1030 hours on Monday.

However, there had been no casualty in the explosion when high powered explosives, perhaps stored in the party office, went off accidentally.

Police during day-night raids after the blast arrested seven TMC workers, accused of their involvement in the explosion.

However, the prime accused Kalo Sheikh was reportedly still evading arrest. A bomb squad is expected here today to study the explosion. The accused persons were being taken to Dubrajpur court for judicial production.

