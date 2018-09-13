40-year-old mother of two children succumbed to her falling from bed in Kolkata nursing home

Home Cities Kolkata



By UNI

KOLKATA: Forty-year-old mother of two children, who walked into a city nursing home at posh New Alipur for admission after her hemoglobin shortage and slight high in bilirubin on Thursday last, died of wounds today after her falling from nursing home bed on Saturday, an FIR lodged with the Behala police station alleged.

Sarbanni Mazumder, a resident of Chetla, was admitted at the Aroygya Meternity and Nursing Home, suffered massive head injury after her falling from bed on Saturday last was on life support system following her fatal fall, the relatives of the bereaved family told the investigating police officials.

They claimed that the deceased, along with some family members, had walked into the nursing home for admission on Thursday.

The nursing home had advised for routine check up for hemoglobin and quantum of bilirubin, the relatives claimed.

They told the police that the deceased had dinner of her own on Friday night and on the following day the staff of the nursing home informed the patient party that she was in critical state after her falling from the bed.

The bereaved family members alleged that due to negligence of the nursing home, the mother of two children died prematurely at age of 40. Her end came around 0840 hours today.

The aggrieved relatives also planned to moved state health commission against the nursing home, which described the incident as an accident.

