Fire breaks out in Kolkata Bagree market, no casualty

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at the Bagree market in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata early Sunday, fire brigade sources said.

The fire broke out at a building housing shop in the market at around 2.30 am, sources said. Twenty fire tenders have been working to douse the fire, the sources said adding that a ladder has been brought to reach the top of the five-storied building, sources said, adding no casualty has been reported as yet.

Fire Brigade Director General and senior police officers too reached the spot. Further updates are awaited.