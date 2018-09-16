Home Cities Kolkata

Fire breaks out in Kolkata Bagree market, no casualty

Twenty fire tenders have been working to douse the fire, the sources said adding that a ladder has been brought to reach the top of the five-storied building, no casualty has been reported so far.  

Published: 16th September 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Building fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at the Bagree market in the congested Burrabazar area in central Kolkata early Sunday, fire brigade sources said.

The fire broke out at a building housing shop in the market at around 2.30 am, sources said. Twenty fire tenders have been working to douse the fire, the sources said adding that a ladder has been brought to reach the top of the five-storied building, sources said, adding no casualty has been reported as yet.

Fire Brigade Director General and senior police officers too reached the spot. Further updates are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi