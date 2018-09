By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at Jadubabu's Bazar, a retail market in south Kolkata on Monday, a Fire Brigade official said.

The fire broke out in the afternoon, the official said. The fire at Jadubabu bazar broke out a day after the devastating fire at Bagree Market, which is still to be put out.

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the official said. The Jadubabu bazar is located in Bhawanipore area of the city.

(More updates awaited)