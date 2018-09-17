Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's vehicle attacked in East Midnapore

The police officer, however, said the miscreants behind the attack were yet to be identified.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's car came under attack Monday in East Midnapore district, where he arrived in the morning with a contingent of 10-12 cars to attend a meeting, a police officer said.

Ghosh claimed that the attack at Contai in East Midnapore was the "handiwork" of Trinamool Congress workers, a charge denied by the ruling party. The police officer, however, said the miscreants behind the attack were yet to be identified.

"Ghosh was shown black flags while entering the venue of a party meeting near Contai central bus stand. The miscreants also broke the window panes of the state BJP president's car," the officer said.

He, however, clarified that the situation was under control and Ghosh's meet underway as per schedule.

"Policemen have been deployed in huge numbers in the area and we are looking into the situation, trying to identify the miscreants," the officer added.

The state BJP president, on his part, said three of his partymen have received injuries in the attack.

"The TMC workers broke the window panes of my car and damaged 15 motorbikes that were a part of the contingent accompanying me. Three of our workers have received serious injuries in the attack", he alleged.

The BJP leader also said that he had faced similar attacks on earlier occasions.

"We are prepared for it. We know they will anything to stop the BJP. This is the kind of situation we have been facing in Bengal," he said.

He alleged that local TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari and police officers were present at the spot when his car was attacked by the miscreants.

Adhikari, however, refuted the allegations and said he was nowhere near the site of the incident.

"I was passing through the area when I came to know that Ghosh was shown black flags by his own partymen. The attack was the result of the saffron party's internal fight," he claimed.

The TMC has never stopped the BJP from holding any meeting anywhere in the state, the MP said.

"It was unfortunate that the BJP president made such allegations," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh car attack West Bengal BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 