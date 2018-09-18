Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stresses on need for preservation of water resources

Banerjee, in a post on Twitter, said that a number of ponds were either created or renovated over the last seven years under the state-run 'Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo' scheme.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday emphasised the need for preservation of water resources on the occasion of World Water Monitoring Day.

Banerjee, in a post on Twitter, said that a number of ponds were either created or renovated over the last seven years under the state-run 'Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo' scheme.

"Today is World Water Monitoring Day. This year's theme is 'Nature for Water'. Our govt launched the 'Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo' scheme in 2011 with the objective of conserving precious water resources. 2,33,158 ponds have been created/renovated in seven years under this scheme," she said.

The scheme was launched in 2011-12 with an aim to preserve water resources by harvesting rain water, as well as arresting run-off of surface water through construction and management of minor irrigation structures.

The World Water Monitoring Day is celebrated annually since 2003 by America's Clean Water Foundation (ACWF), which aims to grow public awareness and involvement in protecting water resources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Water Monitoring Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju