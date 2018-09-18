West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stresses on need for preservation of water resources

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday emphasised the need for preservation of water resources on the occasion of World Water Monitoring Day.

Banerjee, in a post on Twitter, said that a number of ponds were either created or renovated over the last seven years under the state-run 'Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo' scheme.

"Today is World Water Monitoring Day. This year's theme is 'Nature for Water'. Our govt launched the 'Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo' scheme in 2011 with the objective of conserving precious water resources. 2,33,158 ponds have been created/renovated in seven years under this scheme," she said.

The scheme was launched in 2011-12 with an aim to preserve water resources by harvesting rain water, as well as arresting run-off of surface water through construction and management of minor irrigation structures.

The World Water Monitoring Day is celebrated annually since 2003 by America's Clean Water Foundation (ACWF), which aims to grow public awareness and involvement in protecting water resources.