Bagree Market fire 'completely' under control after three days

The fire gutted at least 1,000 business establishments inside the G+5 building, causing huge losses to traders ahead of Durga Puja.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows out of a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market during a major fire at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: The massive fire that broke out at Bagree Market in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday is now "completely" under control, a senior officer of the fire department said Wednesday.

At present, the process of cooling down was on, the officer said.

The state government has directed the police and the fire department to find out the cause of the fire and initiate strict legal action against those found guilty. An FIR has been registered against owners of the building.

