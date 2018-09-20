West Bengal government encourages youth to participate in sports: CM Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: On International Day of University Sport, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government has always encouraged the youth to participate in sports.

She said her government has been organising several sporting tournaments to bring people of the backward regions of the state into the mainstream.

"Today is International Day of University Sport. Our govt has always encouraged the youth to participate in sports. We organise the Jangalmahal Cup, Himal-Terai-Dooars Sports Festivals & Sundarban Cup with the aim of bringing people of backward regions into the mainstream," Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

The International Day of University Sport, officially endorsed by the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organisation (UNESCO), is celebrated globally every year on this day.