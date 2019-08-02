Home Cities Kolkata

Mumbai woman gets Rs 15 lakh payout nine years after husband's death in 'medical negligence' case

The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said while one hospital could not recognise the illness of her husband, the other did not provide proper medical treatment to him.

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image for representational purposes(Express illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The state consumer commission in Maharashtra has directed a civic-run hospital in Navi Mumbai and a Chembur-based hospital to pay over Rs 15 lakh compensation to a woman whose husband died nine years ago due to "medical negligence".

In a recent order, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said while one hospital could not recognise the illness of her husband, the other did not provide proper medical treatment to him.

The victim, Datta Sherkhane (40), an employee of BPCL, was treated for malaria instead of myocarditis (a heart ailment) at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in 2010, his wife Swati alleged.

She later shifted her husband to Chembur-based Sushrut Hospital, where the woman claimed that there was a delay in treatment, leading to her husband's death.

In 2011, the woman moved the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking compensation on account of "medical negligence" in treatment of her husband.

In her complaint, Swati Sherkhane said, on May 10, 2010, she took her husband to the civic hospital as he was feeling uneasy and feverish.

At the hospital, Datta Sherkhane was provided anti-malaria drugs.

But after returning home, he developed chest pain, headache and nausea, she said.

Datta Sherkhane was admitted to the hospital where medical tests were carried out on him, she said in her petition to the commission.

Swati Sherkhane alleged despite his ECG suggesting a critical cardiac abnormality, doctors continued with the malaria treatment.

Finding no improvement in his health, she took her husband to the Chembur hospital on May 11, 2010.

She said though her husband was suffering from heart disease, neither was a 2D ECHO test conducted nor a cardiologist summoned by the hospital.

She said cardiologists were called only the following day by which time Datta Sherkhane's condition had deteriorated.

Moreover, the cardiologists were unable to come to the hospital in time and Datta Sherkhane died after suffering a cardiac arrest the same afternoon, she said.

After perusal of details and argument placed on record, the commission found the two hospitals, along with their doctors, administrators and medical superintendents guilty of "negligence of duty".

It directed them to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of Datta Sherkhane's death to his wife.

The panel also told them to pay her Rs 15,000 towards the cost of litigation.

"It can be said that the doctors of the corporation hospital could not recognise the illness of the complainant's husband.

"And, though doctors at Sushrut Hospital recognised the illness (myocarditis), they did not give him proper medical treatment by calling a cardiologist in time, the commission observed in its order."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Negligence Medical Negligence in Mumbai Hospitals
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp