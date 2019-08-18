Road rage: 12-day police remand for biryani chain owner's son

By PTI

KOLKATA: A city court on Sunday sent Arsalan Parwez, the scion of a biryani chain owner, to 12 days' police remand in connection with a car crash that led to the death of two Bangladeshi nationals.

Rejecting his bail plea, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) Alakananda Roy remanded the 21-year-old in police custody till August 29.

A Jaguar, allegedly being driven by Parwez, had early on Saturday rammed into a Mercedes, which then hurtled towards a police kiosk and dashed into it, killing two bystanders and injuring one, all three of them Bangladeshi nationals.

Seeking his police remand, the prosecution claimed that Parwez, who was driving at a high speed in inclement weather, had jumped the red signal at the four-point Loudon Street-Shakespeare Sarani intersection in south Kolkata.

Two Bangladeshi nationals, who had taken shelter under the police kiosk due to heavy rain, were killed when the Mercedes dashed into the booth after being hit by the Jaguar, the public prosecutor said.

Two occupants of the Mercedes also sustained injuries in the crash.

They are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

According to the prosecution, Parwez has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, rash driving, mischief and damage to public property.