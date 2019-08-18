Home Cities Kolkata

Road rage: 12-day police remand for biryani chain owner's son

A Jaguar, allegedly being driven by Parwez, had early on Saturday rammed into a Mercedes, which then hurtled towards a police kiosk and dashed into it, killing two bystanders and injuring one.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A city court on Sunday sent Arsalan Parwez, the scion of a biryani chain owner, to 12 days' police remand in connection with a car crash that led to the death of two Bangladeshi nationals.

Rejecting his bail plea, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) Alakananda Roy remanded the 21-year-old in police custody till August 29.

A Jaguar, allegedly being driven by Parwez, had early on Saturday rammed into a Mercedes, which then hurtled towards a police kiosk and dashed into it, killing two bystanders and injuring one, all three of them Bangladeshi nationals.

Seeking his police remand, the prosecution claimed that Parwez, who was driving at a high speed in inclement weather, had jumped the red signal at the four-point Loudon Street-Shakespeare Sarani intersection in south Kolkata.

Two Bangladeshi nationals, who had taken shelter under the police kiosk due to heavy rain, were killed when the Mercedes dashed into the booth after being hit by the Jaguar, the public prosecutor said.

Two occupants of the Mercedes also sustained injuries in the crash.

They are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

According to the prosecution, Parwez has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, rash driving, mischief and damage to public property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arsalan Parwez Road rage Kolkata road accident Jaguar mercedes road accident
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp