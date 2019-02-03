Mamata on Dharna after Kolkata police-CBI face-off; CBI to move SC

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid high drama, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna at Esplanade here on Sunday evening to protest an attempted CBI raid on Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence at Rawdon Street, which led to the detention of over 15 CBI sleuths by the city police.

The premier probe agency retaliated by posting Central paramilitary forces to handle security of the CBI office in Kolkata and decided to seek redress from the Supreme Court. It also approached Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi for help.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Police chief expresses regret for not meeting poll panel: Bengal government writes to EC

Addressing the media from Kumar’s residence, Mamata said: “The Supreme Court had said CBI officials can meet Kumar at a designated spot but trying to raid his house is an attack on the police force. Whatever Narendra Modi is saying, (NSA) Ajit Doval is implementing using CBI. I will sit on a dharna near Metro Channel till the situation is eased and will hold cabinet meeting at the dharna spot. I urge all state forces to be united.”

Kumar later went to meet the detained CBI officials at the Shakespeare Sarani police station.

The 15-odd sleuths were part of a 40-member team led by CBI DCP Tathagata Burman, who tried to raid Kumar’s residence to question him on his alleged role in the removal of several important files connected to the Saradha chit fund case.

CBI officials and on-duty Kolkata Police officials engaged in physical altercations when the city police led by ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma asked the sleuths to bring a search warrant, present it before the local police station and satisfy them to get permission for the raid.

The CBI officials countered that they have the Supreme Court’s authority to probe the Saradha scam.

When the sleuths refused to leave, the police forcibly detained over 15 of them.

Following the altercation, large contingents of state police forces were simultaneously posted at CBI office, CGO Complex and CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava’s office at Nizam Palace.

The drama snowballed after the Election Commission sought an explanation from Kumar for his absence at a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on January 31. Soon, Mamata issued an apology for the CP’s absence and termed it a ‘’small matter’’.

Mamata’s streetfighting galvanised the opposition, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offering all support. The matter is expected to figure prominently in Parliament on Monday.

Detained

“I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house,” says CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava. “We had gone to question Kumar. If he hadn’t cooperated, we would have rounded him up.”