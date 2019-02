By Online Desk

The wedding season has arrived and social media is full of wedding pictures and posts. While one couple chose a Modi-Rafale wedding card to make their wedding unique, a Bengali bride and her father decided to drop the idea of Kanyadan!

The bride's father refused to perform Kanyadan saying that his daughter is not property to be given away at a marriage.

Kanyadan is a Hindu wedding ritual where the bride's father 'presents' his daughter to the groom. The act signifies passing over the responsibility of the daughter to the husband.

Twitter user Asmita Ghosh shared the story on Twitter appreciating the unique and radical idea.

I'm at a wedding with female pandits. They introduce the bride as the daughter of and (mom first!!!). The bride's dad gave a speech saying he wasn't doing kanyadaan because his daughter wasn't property to give away. I'm so impressed. pic.twitter.com/JXqHdbap9D — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) 4 February 2019

The picture posted on social media shows two women priests performing the rituals!

The Twitter user also wrote that these women pandits have officiated at many weddings irrespective of caste, breaking both gender and class stereotypes.