Broken dreams of two West Bengal martyrs: One was to get married and another was to start business

KOLKATA: Two soldiers from West Bengal were martyred in the IED blast at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. While Jawan Sudip Biswas (27), a resident of Hanspuskuria village in Tehatta in Nadia district of West Bengal has been identified, the remains of Jawan Bablu Santra (38) of Bauria in Howrah district is yet to be traced.

Jawan Sudip Biswas had joined the CRPF four years ago and had been posted at Srinagar in the 98th battalion since then. He had joined back his battalion at Jammu on Thursday after 20 days leave at home. The 27-year-old soldier had last spoken with his father and mother over the phone on Thursday morning and had promised of returning home soon.

As the sole breadwinner of the family, he had expressed his desire of getting married and had asked his mother to fix his match. He had married off his sister recently with his income and was looking forward to making their kuccha house into pucca. Father Sanyasi Biswas is speechless after getting the news of son's death whereas mother Mamata Biswas is losing her consciousness in regular intervals.

Jawan Bablu Santra of the 35th battalion is survived by his wife, four-year-old daughter and mother. He sold fish after his father's death before joining the CRPF. The soldier had called his septuagenarian mother before boarding the convoy from Jammu and had asked whether she had lunch. He was transferred to Srinagar from Himachal Pradesh last year and the 38-year-old was supposed to take voluntary retirement next year after completing his 20 years of service in the force. He had planned to open a business after his retirement. Bablu Santa's wife Mita Santra is in a state of shock after the incident and refused to speak with the media.

However, his nephew Raghubir Mondal called for avenging the deaths. "Where is the protection for those protecting the country? The government should ensure that the deaths of the soldiers are avenged in such a manner that the perpetrators never forget," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up the kin of the victims and expressed her condolences.