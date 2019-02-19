Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar shunted out, Anuj Sharma to take over

The former Kolkata top cop is accused of allegedly withholding some documents related to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund cases. 

File photo of Anuj Sharma.

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A few days after outgoing Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar was interrogated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Shillong for five days for allegedly destroying crucial evidence in Saradha chit fund scam after a bitter stand off between West Bengal and Centre.

Thee 1989 batch IPS officer was transferred on Monday to head the Crime Investigation Department (CID) as the Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General of Police.

Outgoing ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma replaced Kumar as the new Kolkata CP. The 1991 batch IPS officer was instrumental in bringing back law and order to restive Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts during 104-day Gorkhaland agitation in 2017. The transfer comes closely after Election Commission ordered the state government to transfer all officials who were in poll duty and were not transferred since the past three years.

Earlier, EC had removed Kumar from the post of Kolkata CP before 2016 Assembly elections after BJP leaders accused him of tapping their phones. However, he was reinstated after TMC came to power for the second time in May that year.

Reacting to the transfer which state secretariat Nabanna has termed 'routine', state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: "Rajeev Kumar's future is dark. He has been dumped like Bharati Ghosh after being used."

A turf war between West Bengal and Centre erupted after 40 CBI sleuths attempted to question Kumar at his residence and in turn, Kolkata Police arrested 15 CBI sleuths and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna against the move on February 3.

She withdrew the dharna after two days after Supreme Court ruled that Kumar has to be interrogated at a neutral location and CBI cannot arrest him.

