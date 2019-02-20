Home Cities Kolkata

TMC councillor shot at in Kolkata, critical

The assailants fled after charging crude bombs at the councillor. The TMC councillor was admitted to a private hospital in the area and later shifted to Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas. (Photo | EPS)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Less than a week after the gunning down of Trianmool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas at Krishnaganj in Nadia district of West Bengal, a TMC councillor in Budge Budge in southwestern suburbs of Kolkata was shot at in the party office on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses claimed that two motorbike-borne assailants barged into the TMC party office and fired at Mithun Tikadar, TMC councillor of ward number 20 of Budge Budge Municipality of South 24 Parganas district, at close range injuring him at chest and abdomen.

The assailants fled after charging crude bombs at the councillor. The TMC councillor was admitted to a private hospital in the area and later shifted to Kolkata. His condition is still critical. Preliminary investigation has revealed that two accused followed the councillor on motorbike when he was returning to the TMC party office after attending a flyover inauguration programme of TMC apparent heir and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in Budge Budge.

"The accused have been identified as Kamal Khan and Mohammad Kayesh. They are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them," said South 24 Parganas SP Selva Murugan.

Meanwhile, four people have been detained in connection with the shootout and are being questioned.The councillor was arrested for firing at one Rajiv Das and severely injuring him during Durga Puja immersion on October 22 last year.

Police are investigating whether the recent shootout has any links with last year's shootout. On the other hand, state Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths arrested Satyajit Biswas murder prime accused Abhijeet Pundari from a train near Panskura in Purba Medinipur district on Monday evening.

A single-shooter gun has been recovered from his possession. Two accused Kartik Mondal and Sujit Mondal are already in police custody whereas Calcutta High Court has granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy and said that he cannot be arrested till March 7.

