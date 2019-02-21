West Bengal: CPM in fix to convince Left Front for alliance with Congress

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: CPM is in a fix to convince Left Front constituents CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Forward Bloc for a pre-poll alliance with Congress in West Bengal and at the same time is facing difficulties over seat sharing with the grand old party.

All the three other Left Front constituents have expressed their reservations over the alliance with Congress and expressed ire over CPM's 'newfound love' for Congress at the expense of its old Left Front allies.

"There is no need for holding the hands of Congress in West Bengal. We will do good results by contesting the elections only as Left Front," RSP general secretary Khiti Goswami said.On the other hand, Forward Bloc has threatened to announce its candidates in three Lok Sabha constituencies Purulia, Barasat and Coochbehar on Friday.

"We don't want an alliance with Congress and want to fight as Left Front. We have learnt from the 2016 Assembly elections when Congress benefited from our votes," Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee said.

In this backdrop, CPM held its third meeting with the Left Front constituents on Thursday and is in the process of convincing them for the alliance with Congress. The outcome of the meetings are expected to be announced in a couple of days, sources revealed.

"The seat sharing is in a preliminary stage and we are discussing it out with our allies in Left Front to reach an agreement," CPM West Bengal state secretary Biman Bose said. Reacting to the development, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somen Mitra said that CPM alone has to fix its internal issues in Left Front.

"We will deal only with the main party of Left Front, which is CPM. We cannot knock every door of every Left Front party for the alliance. CPM has to sort it out with its allies," he said.

On the other hand, two Lok Sabha seats Raiganj and Murshidabad have become the bone of contention between Congress and CPM in their pre-poll alliance.

While CPM wants to contest the only two seats that it won from the state in 2014 elections, Congress is also adamant to not leave the two seats to CPM, stating that Murshidabad and Raiganj are its strongholds and CPM won them in 2014 due to four-cornered poll fight, sources revealed.

Congress is also worried about losing out votes in Malda district to Trinamool Congress after Maldah Uttar MP Mausam Benazir Noor, a popular face in the region, recently defected to the ruling party and is looking up to make up its losses in Malda with gains in Raiganj and Murshidabad, sources revealed.

While Congress wants to contest in 20 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, Left Front is keen on contesting in 26-28 seats, sources added. Congress leaders Pradip Bhattacharya and Abdul Mannan held several round of talks with CPM leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Rabin Deb last week and Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra is likely to sit in talks with CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra next week to formalise the seat sharing.

Forging an informal alliance in 2016 Assembly elections, Left Front and Congress won 76 of the 294 Assembly seats in 2016 with a combined vote share of about 38 per cent.

Despite registering 26 per cent vote share, Left Front recorded its worst performance in 40 years by winning only 32 seats whereas despite registering only 12 per cent vote share, Congress had won 44 seats.