Kolkata diary

By Express News Service

Visitors wary of Kolkata Metro

Visitors to the ‘City of Joy’ seemed wary of riding the Kolkata Metro as fewer are seen riding the oldest subway system as it witnessed fires, attempted suicides and malfunctioned AC rakes in the week of New Year’s celebrations when many tourists from across the country and the globe visit the city to revel in the festive mood.

However, locals seemed unperturbed by the events revolving around Kolkata Metro, not because they are not scared but more because the public transport is their lifeline to work and back home, much like how Mumbaikars keep going back to local trains in the city .

Kolkata residents head to Darjeeling

The festive season has not ended for many residents as they are seen continuing to visit Darjeeling and other parts of the northern hills after Darjeeling, fondly called the ‘Queen of Hills’ witnessed snowfall after nearly a decade. With trains full, many are taking the buses to reach Siliguri and take smaller vehicles from there to the hills. “When we can see snow so near to our home, why pay more to visit Rohtang Pass or Kashmir,” reasoned many city residents. The reason has also been bolstered by the relative calm in the Gorkhaland statehood agitation in the hills after it witnessed a violent 108-day agitation last year. The hill station has been frequently part of popular discourse and often keeps cropping up in several films, books and TV shows.

L129 crore to save water supply to 6 mn

The city’s municipal corporation cleared D129 crore to reinforce the embankments of Hooghly river from soil erosion that is threatening the Palta Water Works, in the northern suburbs of the city, that provides water to around 6 million residents of the city. Erosion in the Hooghly around Palta was first noticed in 2012 and proposal to protect the embankments was sent to the Centre in 2012 and 2015. However, both the proposals were rejected after which water supply department approached the state government which approved it a fortnight ago.

Molestation case registered on New Year’s eve

While security forces were more concerned with stopping drunk driving-related accidents and incidents, the city witnessed a molestation case in Ballygunge locality on New Year’s day where a woman was dragged out of her car by her hair and molested at 2 am and her fiancé and uncle were beaten up by 8-9 men. The victims were saved as they ran to Ballygunge police station and narrated the whole incident. Later, six persons involved in the crime were arrested after police identified them through CCTV footage.