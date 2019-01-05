Kolkata woman says doctor molested her during ultrasound scan, FIR lodged

By Online Desk

A woman in Kolkata has alleged that she was molested by a doctor during ultrasonography, and later tried to negotiate when she threatened to report.

According to a Facebook post by the victim, a doctor of Kolkata's Sigma Lab and Diagnostic sent his assistant outside to get water and tried to molest the woman.

The FIR. (Photo | FB)

When the woman reported to her parents, the man offered to negotiate as he felt that the girl's reputation may be hampered if otherwise.

The woman has lodged an FIR with Kolkata's Muchipara police station and later shared the incident on Facebook.