Home Cities Kolkata

3,000 cops to cover Kolkata for CITU bandh

Additional police forces would be deployed at Esplanade, metro stations, bus terminuses, ferry ghats, office localities and Burrabazaar area of the city.

Published: 07th January 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Some 3,000 police personnel would be deployed and 300 police pickets would be established across Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday for CPM's trade union wing CITU's two-day strike called against the policies of the central government. 

Additional police forces would be deployed at Esplanade, metro stations, bus terminuses, ferry ghats, office localities and Burrabazaar area of the city.

The state government also said that it will prosecute persons enforcing the bandh or blocking roads. 

CPM has said that it will enforce picketings in major junctions of the city including Left Front chairman Biman Bose at Shyambazaar five-point road junction, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra at Rajabazaar More, Rabin Deb at Hazra More and Left Front Assembly leader Sujan Chakraborty at 8B Bus Stand in Jadavpur. 

A CPM march to the state police headquarters Lalbazaar last year turned violent and many were injured after police lathi-charged Left Front cadres and journalists. The heightened security measures for the two-day strike will be placed anticipating trouble like last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CITU bandh CITU's two-day strike Kolkata police bandobust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp