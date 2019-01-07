3,000 cops to cover Kolkata for CITU bandh

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Some 3,000 police personnel would be deployed and 300 police pickets would be established across Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday for CPM's trade union wing CITU's two-day strike called against the policies of the central government.

Additional police forces would be deployed at Esplanade, metro stations, bus terminuses, ferry ghats, office localities and Burrabazaar area of the city.

The state government also said that it will prosecute persons enforcing the bandh or blocking roads.

CPM has said that it will enforce picketings in major junctions of the city including Left Front chairman Biman Bose at Shyambazaar five-point road junction, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra at Rajabazaar More, Rabin Deb at Hazra More and Left Front Assembly leader Sujan Chakraborty at 8B Bus Stand in Jadavpur.

A CPM march to the state police headquarters Lalbazaar last year turned violent and many were injured after police lathi-charged Left Front cadres and journalists. The heightened security measures for the two-day strike will be placed anticipating trouble like last year.