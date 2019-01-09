Home Cities Kolkata

Left to stay away from Federal Front's Kolkata Rally

TMC party insiders said that it was expected that the Left would not join the alliance, of which Mamata Banerjee is a major convener, as she had unseated the Left from power in West Bengal in 2011.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao greets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Left Front had decided to stay away from anti-BJP Federal Front alliance's rally at Kolkata on January 19 owing to 'bitter relations' with Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said: "As our relations are bitter with Mamata Banerjee and TMC in West Bengal, Left Front had decided not to participate in that meeting."

However, state CPM leaders busy with CITU's two-day strike across West Bengal are yet to comment on the development. Also, the party is yet to make it clear whether it would be a part of the alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, TMC party insiders said that it was expected that the Left would not join the alliance, of which Mamata Banerjee is a major convener, as she had unseated the Left from power in West Bengal in 2011.

"It was understood that the Left Front would not join the alliance so Didi had not invited them formally to join the Federal Front. It does not really make a difference whether they join Federal Front or not as their former major base West Bengal has slipped away from their hands and so has Tripura. They are only surviving in Kerala which sees a change of government every five years," a TMC leader said.

Regional party leaders from across the country including Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin, Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav among others are expected to join the Federal Front rally convened by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on January 19.

On the other hand, CPM and Congress are both divided whether to form an electoral alliance together to fight against both TMC and BJP in West Bengal. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somendra Nath Mitra has even shot a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi against an electoral alliance with TMC in the state. Both the parties had formed an electoral alliance when they unseated the Left Front from power in West Bengal in 2011. ends//

