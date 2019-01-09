TMC expels two MPs from party, one joins BJP

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress expelled two Lok Sabha MPs from the party on Wednesday for ‘anti-party’ activities. While Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan joined the BJP, controversial Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra was expelled for his ‘anti-party’ Facebook posts.

In a first for the BJP, an incumbent TMC MP has joined the saffron party ranks in the state.

Khan’s growing distance from the TMC was evident from his updates on social media, but all hell broke loose on Tuesday when, during a Facebook Live, he accused Bishnupur SDPO Sukomal Das of trying to kidnap him and murder his associate.

After joining the BJP in New Delhi, Khan said that TMC has become a party of ‘aunt and nephew’, indicating TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew TMC Youth President Abhishek Banerjee.

“Aunt and nephew have established ‘police raj’ in Bengal. If as a lawmaker I feel insecure, imagine the condition of the common man,” he said. Khan also claimed that many more elected TMC representatives are in the queue to join the BJP.

Reacting to the defection, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “I had said that there will be good news in the New Year. Just wait and you will get the names of other elected TMC representatives who will join the BJP.”

Reacting to the jolt, TMC secretary general and education minister Partha Chatterjee said that Khan was expelled from the party before he joined BJP.

Meanwhile, controversial Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra was also expelled for his social media posts tarnishing the image of the ruling party in West Bengal. Hazra has been venting his frustration over his poor relations with Birbhum district TMC president Anubrata Mondal, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, and his changing relations with the party supremo.

However, Hazra, a professor at Visva-Bharati University, is yet to comment on his expulsion from the TMC.