Home Cities Kolkata

TMC expels two MPs from party, one joins BJP

In a first for BJP, which has grown massively in the state since 2014 Lok Sabha elections, an incumbent TMC MP joined the saffron party ranks.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress expelled two Lok Sabha MPs from the party on Wednesday for ‘anti-party’ activities. While Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan joined the BJP, controversial Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra was expelled for his ‘anti-party’ Facebook posts.

In a first for the BJP, an incumbent TMC MP has joined the saffron party ranks in the state.

Khan’s growing distance from the TMC was evident from his updates on social media, but all hell broke loose on Tuesday when, during a Facebook Live, he accused Bishnupur SDPO Sukomal Das of trying to kidnap him and murder his associate.

After joining the BJP in New Delhi, Khan said that TMC has become a party of ‘aunt and nephew’, indicating TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew TMC Youth President Abhishek Banerjee.

“Aunt and nephew have established ‘police raj’ in Bengal. If as a lawmaker I feel insecure, imagine the condition of the common man,” he said. Khan also claimed that many more elected TMC representatives are in the queue to join the BJP.

Reacting to the defection, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “I had said that there will be good news in the New Year. Just wait and you will get the names of other elected TMC representatives who will join the BJP.”

Reacting to the jolt, TMC secretary general and education minister Partha Chatterjee said that Khan was expelled from the party before he joined BJP.

Meanwhile, controversial Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra was also expelled for his social media posts tarnishing the image of the ruling party in West Bengal. Hazra has been venting his frustration over his poor relations with Birbhum district TMC president Anubrata Mondal, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, and his changing relations with the party supremo.

However, Hazra, a professor at Visva-Bharati University, is yet to comment on his expulsion from the TMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC BJP TMC MP expelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp