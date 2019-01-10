Defecting TMC MP Saumitra Khan may get BJP ticket in Lok Sabha polls 2019

By Express News Service

A day after Trinamool Congress Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan joined BJP, it has come to light that he may be declared as the party's candidate for Bishnupur constituency in Bankura district of West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the party did not agree to Khan's second condition of making him the state BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president. An official announcement of Khan's candidature from Bishnupur is expected on Friday, BJP sources revealed.

The TMC MP made headlines by becoming the first TMC lawmaker to join BJP on Wednesday after accusing local SDPO Sukomal Das of threatening to kill him. After joining the party, Khan said that TMC had become a party of 'aunt-nephew', taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Reacting to the development, the younger Banerjee had challenged Khan to win from Bishnupur constituency to which he retorted saying that one who is close to the people will get the mandate in Bishnupur.

Khan had joined politics as a Congress party worker after which he switched sides to ruling TMC which gave him a party ticket from Bishnupur in 2014 Lok Sabha elections which he won.

The ruling party in West Bengal on Wednesday also expelled Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra for making 'anti-party statements' on Facebook.