Home Cities Kolkata

Defecting TMC MP Saumitra Khan may get BJP ticket in Lok Sabha polls 2019

But the saffron party did not agree to Khan's second condition of making him the state BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Saumitra Khan. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

A day after Trinamool Congress Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan joined BJP, it has come to light that he may be declared as the party's candidate for Bishnupur constituency in Bankura district of West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the party did not agree to Khan's second condition of making him the state BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president. An official announcement of Khan's candidature from Bishnupur is expected on Friday, BJP sources revealed. 

The TMC MP made headlines by becoming the first TMC lawmaker to join BJP on Wednesday after accusing local SDPO Sukomal Das of threatening to kill him. After joining the party, Khan said that TMC had become a party of 'aunt-nephew', taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee. 

Reacting to the development, the younger Banerjee had challenged Khan to win from Bishnupur constituency to which he retorted saying that one who is close to the people will get the mandate in Bishnupur. 

Khan had joined politics as a Congress party worker after which he switched sides to ruling TMC which gave him a party ticket from Bishnupur in 2014 Lok Sabha elections which he won.

The ruling party in West Bengal on Wednesday also expelled Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra for making 'anti-party statements' on Facebook. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bjym Saumitra Khan TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp