Bodies of 16 puppies found in Kolkata hospital, video surfaces of 2 women beating them

A video later surfaced on social media where two women were seen beating the puppies near the hostel building of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital.

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A video showing two women clubbing 16 puppies to death allegedly within the premises of the state-run Nil Ratan Sarkar Hospital in Kolkata has triggered shock and outrage.

The 25-second clip shows two women wearing gloves thrashing the puppies in a narrow passage between two buildings inside the hospital premises.

The bodies of the puppies were found at gynaecology department medical waste dump on Sunday evening and were sent for post-mortem.

The plastic bags containing the bodies were discovered after a hospital staffer saw a profusely bleeding dog trying to tear open one of the plastics in the dump. They then found the carcass of the puppies inside two plastic bags.

The injured dog is suspected to be the mother of the dead puppies.

Animal rights activists and animal lovers reached the spot on Sunday and protested when they saw a Kolkata Municipal Corporation animal carcass disposal van reach the spot. They demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

The hospital administration has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.

“Strict action will be taken against any hospital staff found involved in the incident,” said deputy superintendent Dwaipayan Biswas.

“This is unfortunate and has never happened in the hospital before. We have had several dogs inside the premises. Besides police investigation, we will carry out a parallel investigation into the matter,” said hospital superintendent Saurabh Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Kolkata residents have broken out in protests against the act and have demanded that the culprits be identified and awarded exemplary punishment. “What is preventing the identification and arrests of the two women,” actor and animal lover Debalina Dutta said.

