16, including women and children hurt in Bengal firecracker explosion

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sixteen people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries, of which two are critical, in an accidental firecracker explosion during a programme in Narendrapur in the southern fringes of Kolkata on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Kandarbhapara Udayan Sangha Club Grounds during a firecracker exhibition on Sunday night. During the display of the firecrackers, some sparks fell on a dump of firecrackers causing an explosion thus injuring the people standing in the vicinity.

The explosion also caused fire in a local building. According to eyewitnesses, some people also jumped into a local pond to save themselves from the explosion.

Several fire tenders finally controlled the fire by late Sunday night. Preliminary investigation has revealed that there were around 1,500 people in the ground during the incident and there was only one entry and one exit in the grounds.

Two people have been arrested for negligence.