Jadavpur University up in arms as Professor compares virgin girls with sealed bottles

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Students of Kolkata's prestigious Jadavpur University (JU) erupted in protests after submitting a deputation to vice-chancellor Suranjan Das on Tuesday demanding expulsion of International Relations department Professor Kanak Sarkar who had put up a Facebook post comparing virgin girls with 'sealed bottles'.

In the post, Professor Sarkar had written: "Many boys remain fool. They are not aware of virgin wife as wife. Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits?"

He also attempted to link virginity with 'culture and sexual hygiene'.

"A girl is biologically sealed until it is opened. A virgin girl means many things accompanied as values, culture and sexual hygiene. To most boys, virgin wife is like an angel," he wrote.

However, as soon as the post created a furore in the university and the city, Professor Sarkar deleted the post but remained unapologetic.

"I had expressed my opinion according to constitutional rights awarded to the citizens after Supreme Court repealed Section 66A of IT Act. Don't judge me just by one post. I have given over 250 posts expressing my opinions against rape and sexual harassment. My language of expression might have been problematic but my motive was not," he said.

However, state women's commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the post and has directed state Director General of Police to take appropriate action and apprise the commission. Representatives of the commission might also meet the university vice-chancellor.

"We have sent a letter to the university vice-chancellor against the Professor's post and we are expected to receive a mass petition against the professor after which we would take stern steps against him," said state women's commission chairperson Leena Ganguly.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and such comments are not expected from a professor. We would take appropriate steps according to law," said JU vice-chancellor Suranjan Das.

Meanwhile, the agitating students alleged that Professor Sarkar had earlier made misogynist comments in the classes and used to summon girl students to his residence.

They alleged that despite giving complaints several times against him, every time the authorities attempted to put the matter under the carpet.

Vice-chancellor Das has called for a student-teacher meeting on Wednesday after which a decision is expected, sources revealed.