Two nursing students held in Kolkata for killing 16 puppies

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two nursing students of state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Hospital here were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in the brutal killing of 16 puppies near the girls' nursing hostel and dumping the carcasses in plastic packets at the gynaecological department medical waste dump.

The accused were identified as first-year nursing student Moutusi Mondal and third-year nursing student Soma Barman. Police claimed that both accepted their crimes after interrogation at Entally police station here on Tuesday.

The two accused have been identified as the two women seen beating the puppies to death in a video that went viral and caused a massive uproar among animal lovers in the city.

The two accused have been booked under Sections 429 (mischief by maiming animals) and 201 (concealing evidence) of Indian Penal Code and Section 11L of Prevention of Animals Cruelty Act. The duo would be produced at Sealdah Court on Wednesday. Police had detained three students and two staffers who were interrogated on Tuesday morning.

Dwaipayan Chakraborty, deputy superintendent of the hospital who is also heading a three-member investigation committee formed to probe the incident, said: "More people are suspected to be involved in the incident. It is impossible for only two people to kill 16 puppies."

Meanwhile, animal rights activists from across the city staged a demonstration at Entally police station on Tuesday demanding punishment to the accused. Some of them also attacked a senior police official's vehicle when it tried to enter the police station. On the other hand, Bengali film industry actors also came out against the killing of puppies demanding strict action against the accused.

"Such incidents show that humans have lost humanity," actress Mimi Chakraborty said.

"Sixteen puppies were killed and people who made the video just stood there and could not come down to stop them?" said actress Sreelekha Mitra.

Actor Tathagata Mukherjee, a part of the animal lovers' agitation, said that the stir would continue until the accused are punished.

On the other hand, Raiganj Hospital nurse Sangeeta Burman filed a defamation complaint at the West Bengal Police Cyber Cell after a photograph showing her as one of the puppies' killers went viral in social media.