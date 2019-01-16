Home Cities Kolkata

Two nursing students held in Kolkata for killing 16 puppies

The accused were identified as first-year nursing student Moutusi Mondal and third-year nursing student Soma Barman.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

stray puppy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS/Melton Antony)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two nursing students of state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Hospital here were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in the brutal killing of 16 puppies near the girls' nursing hostel and dumping the carcasses in plastic packets at the gynaecological department medical waste dump.

The accused were identified as first-year nursing student Moutusi Mondal and third-year nursing student Soma Barman. Police claimed that both accepted their crimes after interrogation at Entally police station here on Tuesday.

The two accused have been identified as the two women seen beating the puppies to death in a video that went viral and caused a massive uproar among animal lovers in the city.

The two accused have been booked under Sections 429 (mischief by maiming animals) and 201 (concealing evidence) of Indian Penal Code and Section 11L of Prevention of Animals Cruelty Act. The duo would be produced at Sealdah Court on Wednesday. Police had detained three students and two staffers who were interrogated on Tuesday morning.

Dwaipayan Chakraborty, deputy superintendent of the hospital who is also heading a three-member investigation committee formed to probe the incident, said: "More people are suspected to be involved in the incident. It is impossible for only two people to kill 16 puppies."

Meanwhile, animal rights activists from across the city staged a demonstration at Entally police station on Tuesday demanding punishment to the accused. Some of them also attacked a senior police official's vehicle when it tried to enter the police station. On the other hand, Bengali film industry actors also came out against the killing of puppies demanding strict action against the accused.

"Such incidents show that humans have lost humanity," actress Mimi Chakraborty said.

"Sixteen puppies were killed and people who made the video just stood there and could not come down to stop them?" said actress Sreelekha Mitra.

Actor Tathagata Mukherjee, a part of the animal lovers' agitation, said that the stir would continue until the accused are punished.

On the other hand, Raiganj Hospital nurse Sangeeta Burman filed a defamation complaint at the West Bengal Police Cyber Cell after a photograph showing her as one of the puppies' killers went viral in social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp