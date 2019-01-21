Home Cities Kolkata

Class 5 to be brought under primary school in West Bengal by January 2020 : Partha Chatterjee

On January 14, the chief minister had announced that her government was mulling over a two-pronged strategy to meet the crisis of teachers in state run schools.

Published: 21st January 2019 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will bring class 5 to the primary level from January 2020, Education minister Partha Chatterjee said Monday.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement to this effect last week, a meeting of education department officials and the minister decided to set up the required infrastructure in schools where fifth standard classes will start from January 2020, Chatterjee told reporters here.

"Rooms for class 5 are already there in integrated schools (those having both primary and secondary sections).

In one year, we will have lots of time for creation of rooms in other institutions which don't have similar facilities," the minister said.

He said after the infrastructure is ready, class 5 will be brought at the primary level, by January 2020.

On January 14, the chief minister had announced that her government was mulling over a two-pronged strategy to meet the crisis of teachers in state run schools.

The steps would be bringing class 5 to primary level, and graduates would be recruited as interns in primary and secondary schools.

Asked about recruiting graduates as interns, Chatterjee said, "This is not recruitment. Interns are not recruited. We are evaluating the whole situation in different institutions and mulling over the scope to get interns."

On the issue of pass-fail at classes five and eight, Chatterjee said, "We are not against the pass-fail system. But it has to be seen that those who have failed should not be driven out of schools but instead are allowed to attend special classes."

Referring to the report that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) question papers for D.El. Ed examination were leaked in West Bengal, he said the state will write to the Centre to reconsider the decision to hold re-examinaton of two papers on the same day in February as it would inconvenience the candidates.

It would also be asked why the examinations were only cancelled only in West Bengal, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee West Bengal government Primary school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp